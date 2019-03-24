Mabel Lucille Coonts

February 23, 1923 - March 20, 2019

Mabel Lucille Coonts, 96, formerly of Wilder, ID, passed away on March 20, 2019, at home, in Boise, ID. Mom was born on February 23, 1923, in Bertha, MO, to Arthur and Ethel Heath. She moved to Idaho and was a long-time resident of Wilder. Mom was married to Cecil Coonts. They later divorced but remained friends and she cared for him after he had a stroke.

Mom retired from Crookham Seed Company in Caldwell after 33 years. She said it was the best place in the world to work and she spoke about it often. Mom also enjoyed making quilts, crocheting, gardening, canning and being in her home of 55 years which she dearly loved. In 2013, Mom moved to Boise. She enjoyed volunteering at the food pantry at the Vineyard Church in Garden City, where she made numerous friends.

Mom loved her family and is survived by her children, Gretchen (Bud) Luna, St. Jacob, IL; Larry (Chris) Coonts, Orofino, ID and Twila (Mark) Poppler, Boise, ID. Grandchildren Vicki Luna, Jim Luna (Karen), Christopher (Cassie) Coonts, Louis Poppler, Sunny (Burton) Jones and Max (Ginny) Poppler; Great-Grandchildren Jacob Luna, Katie Luna, Henley Coonts and Harper Coonts; Great-Great Grand-Daughter Nixie Luna, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her Granddogs, Toby Coonts and Winston Poppler.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister and two brothers. Visitation is at Flahiff Funeral Home in Caldwell, ID, on March 29, from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Burial at the Wilder Cemetery to follow. Celebration of Life Service to be held at the Vineyard Church in Garden City, ID, on March 30, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the food pantry at the Vineyard Church, in Garden City, ID. LOVE YOU MAMOO!

