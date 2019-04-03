Services Cloverdale Funeral Home 1200 North Cloverdale Road Boise , ID 83713 (208) 375-2212 Rosary 6:00 PM St. Mark's Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Mark's Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Maggie Arana Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maggie Arana

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Maggie Arana

April 28, 1927 - April 1, 2019

Maggie Arana was born in Aberdeen, Idaho on April 28, 1927. She died in her home on April 1, 2019. She moved to Boise as a child, and graduated from Boise High School, where she was a star basketball player. She met the love of her life, Pete, at a neighborhood house party. From that moment on, her heart belonged to him. Their 39 years together were filled with family, dear friends, hard work, and each other. Theirs was truly one of the great love stories. We know now, without a doubt, she is in his arms once more.

Pete and Maggie were co-owners of The Ranch Club in Garden City for 38 years. Although mom helped with the restaurant, the joy and passion of her life was her family. She was the kind of woman who became everyone's mother. We cannot begin to tell you the number of children she taught to swim and waterski over the years; but more than that, she had a true mother's heart and became a mother to anyone who needed one. She would envelope them with her generous, loving spirt; always making them feel special, always making them feel loved.

To see complete joy was to see mom with her family. She never saw her daughters, granddaughters, or great-grand daughters without saying "Aren't they beautiful?" She never saw her son-in-laws, grandsons or great grandsons without saying "Look at those handsome men with those big broad shoulders." To be in her gaze was to truly be adored. Mom had an amazing unique gift of a sweet generous heart which she easily shared. Our family will be forever blessed, and she will be forever missed.

Mom was a proud charter member of the Basque organization Euzkaldunak. She volunteered at Saint Alphonsus hospital for 20 years and was a member and volunteer of Saint Mark's Parish. She also volunteered at Nazareth Retreat Center for many years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Pete, her son Nicholas, her daughter Macklin Marie, and her grandson Clint.

She is survived by her daughters: Benita Cook (Terry), Angie Keipper (Kevin), Trina Arana-Barrett (Ed) and Teresa Arana-Wood (Andy). She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren: Jake, Maria, Cristin, Cliff, Carmen, Amy, Beth, Sarah, Michelle, Pete, and Shawn. She is also survived by her amazing 15 great grandchildren that she loved dearly.

Arrangements will be conducted by Cloverdale Funeral Home. The Rosary will be Thursday, April 4th at 6:00pm at St. Mark's Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be Friday, April 5th at 10:00am at St. Mark's, reception immediately following.

The family would like to thank Harrison Hospice, Family Home Care, Mandy Reed and Dr. Lisa for their loving kindness toward our mother and us.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest that donations be made to her favorite charities: Euzkaldunak Organization or St. Jude Children Hospital. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries