Flahiff Funeral Chapels Inc
27 E Owyhee Ave
Homedale, ID 83628
(208) 337-3252
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapel
Homedale, ID
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapel
Homedale, ID
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Caldwell, ID
Manuel Castilleja


1943 - 2020
Manuel Castilleja Obituary
Manuel Castilleja, 76, of Homedale, died, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Greenleaf of natural causes. A viewing from friends and family will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-8 pm with Rosary recital at 7 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Homedale. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Caldwell. Interment will follow at Marsing Homedale Cemetery. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com 208-337-3252
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
