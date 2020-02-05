|
Manuel Castilleja, 76, of Homedale, died, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Greenleaf of natural causes. A viewing from friends and family will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-8 pm with Rosary recital at 7 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Homedale. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Caldwell. Interment will follow at Marsing Homedale Cemetery. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com 208-337-3252
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020