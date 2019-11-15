Home

Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Blvd
Caldwell, ID
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Blvd
Caldwell, ID
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Blvd
Caldwell, ID
Manuela Fabela Obituary
Manuela "Manny" Fabela, 60, of Nampa, passed away on November 12, 2019 at her home with family by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Flahiff Funeral Chapels, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. There will be a rosary held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm with viewing to follow from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Full Obituary can be read online at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019
