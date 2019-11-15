|
Manuela "Manny" Fabela, 60, of Nampa, passed away on November 12, 2019 at her home with family by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Flahiff Funeral Chapels, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. There will be a rosary held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm with viewing to follow from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Full Obituary can be read online at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019