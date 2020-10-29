Manuela Monsivais Galindo
December 4, 1936 - October 26, 2020
Manuela Monsivais Galindo was called upon by her Heavenly Father on October 27, 2020.
Manuela "Buela" was born on December 4, 1936, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico where she was raised by her parents, Manuel Monsivais and Guadalupe Hernandez de Monsivais.
Manuela married her soulmate, Vicente Galindo, on January 8, 1956. Together, they were blessed with six children, Juanita Granados, Maria Magdalena Martinez (Fernando), Vincent Jr. (Rebecca), Martin, Maria de Jesus Charlesworth (Clayton), and Lupe. They were further blessed with 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Manuela loved every one of them with her whole heart, doting on each one by rubbing their backs or injured ankles, making "sopita" whenever they were sick, singing her made up songs when they were babies, and doing celebration dances whenever they would win a football game.
Manuela and Vicente settled in Nampa, Idaho, in 1971, where she worked at JR Simplot Company for several years and finally at Hewlett-Packard until she retired in 1994. Manuela's "retirement" days consisted of caring for her many grandchildren - sometimes as many as five at once. While it was the toughest "job" she ever had, Manuela loved every minute of it and made sure her grandchildren felt the love she had for them. Manuela and Vicente also enjoyed their retirement days spending time with family and taking an occasional trip to Jackpot, Nevada.
Manuela loved music, especially cumbias and mambo, and up until a few weeks ago, did not miss an opportunity to dance. She truly enjoyed dancing with her grandsons in the kitchen during family gatherings, and basically anywhere music was playing.
Manuela and Vicente were life-long, devout Catholics, serving Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Paul's Catholic Church as Eucharistic ministers, marriage preparation counselors and taking communion to the homebound. For many years, Manuela was a member of the church choir and was involved in Virgen de Guadalupe celebrations, including being a part of the dance group (matachines). They attended mass regularly until she was unable. Manuela was a living example of what it means to be a faithful Christian.
Manuela loved feeding her family. She'd prepare the simplest meals, like tacos, that were so delicious. It was evident that she poured lots of love into her meals.
Whenever one of us was sick, Manuela and Vicente were at our doorstep with food, medicine, etc., or were calling daily to see how we were.
Manuela was preceded in death by her husband, Vicente; son, Vincent Jr.; daughter, Juanita Granados; her parents; siblings, Javier Monsivais, Leonel Monsivais, and Rosa Robles; sister in law, Mela Lopez; brothers in law, Guadalupe Galindo, Idelfonso Galindo, Juan Galindo, Federico Arredondo, Jesus Arredondo, Emilio Arredondo, and Raquel Arredondo.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private