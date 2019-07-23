Manuelita "Olga" Anzaldua

December 24, 1943 - July 20, 2019

Manuelita "Olga" Anzaldua passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Caldwell, Idaho.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, from 5 until 8 p.m., with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25th at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church in Caldwell. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel.

Olga was born in Mexico on December 24, 1943 to Miguel Hernandez and Maria Chavez. She was raised in Pharr, Texas by Nicanor and Maria Chavez. She married the love of her life, Alfredo Anzaldua Sr., on March 22, 1962, in Pharr, Texas. They made their home in Edinburg, Texas until they moved to Homedale, Idaho and retired in Caldwell.

A loving mother and homemaker, Olga was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Olga cared for all her grandchildren which were her pride and joy. For many years leading up to her passing, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. Her grandchildren could do no wrong. They knew that when the going got tough at home, they could go to grandmas. She would make them homemade tortillas and spoil them with love and kindness. She was also a dedicated baseball fan and enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners games. Olga was a kind, genuine and most of all a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

Olga is survived by her husbsand: Alfredo Anzaldua Sr. of Caldwell, Daughter Maria Cardenas, (Humberto) from Homedale, Sons: Fred Anzaldua Jr. (Lisa) and Usvaldo Anzaldua (Cindy), all of Caldwell. Grandchildren: J.R. (Susie), Esmeralda (Juan), Angel, Taiz, Jennifer (Rico), Xavier, Lashay (Kevin), Shalyse, Freddy III, Isaiah, Angel, Priscilla, Khloye, Jr., and great-grandchildren, Nariah and Marcus.

Siblings: Jose Antonio Hernandez, Americo Chavez, Juanita Gonzalez, Celia Rodriguez, Ester Palomo, Dalia Garcia all of Texas, Herminia Sandoval of Caldwell, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Maria B. Chavez, father Miguel Hernandez, Stepfather Nicanor Chavez, sister Minerva Hernandez, and brother Oscar Hernandez Sr.

The family gives everyone who cared for Olga their greatest and warmest gratitude, especially Dr. Steven Koga.

Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 23, 2019