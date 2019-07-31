|
Margaret Ann Ethington, 71, of Homedale, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, August 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 708 W. Idaho Ave in Homedale. A viewing will be held at The Church from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, August 2 and again from 10 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, prior to the services. To read the obituary or express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 31, 2019