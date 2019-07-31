Home

Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
708 W. Idaho Ave
Homedale, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
708 W. Idaho Ave
Homedale, ID
View Map
Margaret Ann Ethington, 71, of Homedale, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, August 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 708 W. Idaho Ave in Homedale. A viewing will be held at The Church from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, August 2 and again from 10 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, prior to the services. To read the obituary or express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 31, 2019
