MARGARET JOYCE (O'MALLEY) LONG
Margaret Joyce "Maggie" (O'Malley) Long, age 48, passed away, at home, on December 8, 2019, with her husband, Gary, at her side. Maggie was born in Nampa, to Bob and Mary O'Malley.
Maggie grew up just outside of Murphy and enjoyed many trips to the family cabin in Silver City and her grandparents' ranch, Joyce Livestock. Her family traveled, extensively, throughout the country and abroad. Their travel included a cruise through the Panama Canal and a solo European trip, after graduation.
Maggie attended St. Paul's Elementary and graduated from Melba High in 1989. During those years, she had several influential teachers. A few of them include Mrs. Helpenstell, Mrs. Hominishi, Mrs. J, Mr. Nelson and Mr. Potter.
Maggie was a life member of Girl Scouts. She attended Camp Alice Pittenger, as a camper and then as a counselor in summer of 1992, with friend, Holly Bullock. Maggie earned the Gold Award, by improving the Owyhee County Museum. After College, she served on the board of the Big Sky Girl Scouts Council.
Maggie played flute through Junior and High School and enjoyed a lifelong love of music. She looked forward to trips to music camp with Holly Tiegs. Maggie spent time playing in the Helena Symphony. Her favorite collaboration involved Carroll College and the Symphony, in a presentation of The Man of La Mancha.
After high school, Maggie attended Carroll College in Helena, MT. She had a dual major in Communications and Public Relations, graduating in 1993. Her advisor, Brent Northup was influential in her course of study, hiring student interns and when she taught Intro to PR at Carroll. Maggie developed many friendships and met her husband, Gary at Carroll.
Maggie and Gary married on New Year's Eve in 1993. They honeymooned at Banff, Alberta, Canada. Travel was a goal for both of them. Maggie's favorite places included; Orlando, Boston, Vernazza, Florence, Nuremburg and London.
In 1991, Maggie took an internship with Disney World as a hostess at Journey into Imagination at EPCOT. After graduating from Carroll, Maggie worked for Fifth Avenue Advertising, until an opportunity opened at Intermountain Children's Home. She was the Public Relations Manager and point person for Festival of Trees. Maggie took a job with Anderson, ZurMuehlen, in 2011. After working in PR for a while, she returned to school to earn her Master's degree. Maggie attended and graduated from MSU-Billings in 2016. She transitioned into human resources, focusing on recruitment for the firm.
Maggie had a reputation as someone who was skilled, enthusiastic, worked with integrity and held herself and others to high standards. She loved to read and discuss books and was a founding member of a local book club. She will be deeply missed for her grace and intelligence.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Gary of Helena, MT; her parents, Bob and Mary O'Malley of Nampa; her brother, Rob O'Malley, his wife, Molly, their children, Warren & Murphy of Nampa and her sister, May O'Malley, her husband, Doug Cutsogeorge and their children, Christopher & Sarah of Albany, NY.
Memorials in Maggie's honor can be made to: Niceness is Priceless Club, Capital High School, 100 Valley Drive - Helena, Montana 59601 or Camp Mak-A-Dream, P.O. Box 1450 - Missoula, MT 59806.
A service in Helena will be held in the near future, please check Maggie's page on the Franzen-Davis website for updates. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory of Livingston has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the updated obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019