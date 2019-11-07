|
Margaret Irene Patten, 96, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at a local care center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 112 Randolph St in Melba with a viewing at the Church from 9:30 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019