Margaret Ann Smelcer

1941 - 2019

Margaret Ann Burt-Smelcer passed away on June 27, 2019 in Emmett, Idaho. Born May 28, 1941 in Emmett, Idaho, the youngest child of parents Earl & Lenore Burt. She attended Wardwell Grade School and graduated from Emmett High School in 1959.

Moving to Boise after graduation she worked in the accounting and treasury department of Morrison-Knudsen Co. Inc. She married Dean R Smelcer at St Mary's Episcopal Church on March 12, 1961. He became her true partner in every sense of the word. They had three children, Brad, Brian & Shari. They moved back to Emmett and started what became an inseparable team - in both work and family life. They would eventually open "Dean's Tire Service" and work together in that business for over 40 years. While Dean's name may have been on the sign, it was Margaret who led the office and made sure that every ledger and till was balanced every day to the penny.

While Margaret worked tremendously hard, she also enjoyed vacationing in so many wonderful places. She traveled to Paris, Rome, Costa Rica, Australia, Sweden, the Caymen Islands, and The Bahamas…to name a few.

Margaret was always involved in her church (St Mary's Episcopal) and community and spent all of her adult life involved with service organizations. She was a State Secretary for the Idaho Jayceettes. She was a majority member of Bethel #10 of the International Order of Job's Daughters and a Past Bethel Guardian. She served many years as an active member of the Emmett BPW organization and Credit Professionals International. She was also an active member of PEO International. There was a common theme in these organizations - Margaret always sought to be part of groups with a focus on helping women to be able to receive an education and develop their leadership skills.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dean, of 52 years and her brother, Jim Burt.

Her children, grandchildren and great grand-children were really the center of her world. She is survived by her sons, Brad (Kim) Smelcer, Brian (Melissa) Smelcer and her daughter Shari (Robert) Hartwig; her sister, Jean (Don) Hobbs; her grandchildren, Trevor, Dallas, and Jennifer Smelcer, Meghan Jensen and Lenore, and Lila Hartwig; her great grand-children, Maddison & Emerson Smelcer, and Brooks & Mackenli Jensen.

Services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho Tuesday, July 9th at 3:00 p.m. A private burial will follow. The family welcomes everyone to a reception at St. Mary's Episcopal Church following the service.

Memorials may be made to or to St. Mary's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Emmett, for scholarships to Paradise Point for the youth in the community. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 9, 2019