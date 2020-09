Margarito "Max" Sosa, 82, of Nampa, A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel starting at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Nampa at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. A burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171