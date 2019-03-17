Home

Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Txoko Ona Basque Center
Homedale, ID
View Map
Margie Ann Gray
Margie Ann Gray
October 2, 1954 - March 10, 2019
On Sunday, March 10, 2019, God called Margie Ann Gray home. The light of her smile will forever shine on those whose lives she touched. You could fill this newspaper with the lives she touched. But suffice to say she was one of the most wonderful people God ever put on this Earth. The strength of her character was unwavering, and the warmth of her smile lit up any room she entered. She was a loving and devote wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Dean Gray, sons Zachary and Randy Gray, daughter-in-law Kelli Gray, grandchildren Bryan Lloyd Gray and Kaiden Lee Gray, Mother Colleen Ruth Combs and her siblings Kathy (John) Robling, Dan (Sherri) Parrill and Teresa Parrill. Words do not exist to explain how much she will be missed. We look forward to the day we will be with her again. I personally look forward to smelling those homemade chicken and dumplings and homemade bread, and listening to her read to her grandkids, when I meet her in heaven.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Monday March 18, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery. A celebration of life is scheduled immediately following the services at the Txoko Ona Basque Center in Homedale.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
