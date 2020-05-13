Margie Ilene Lowber
June 30, 1928 - May 6, 2020
Margie Ilene Lowber passed away at home on May 6, 2020 at the age of 91. Margie was the first born to her parents Lester and Ann Yates.
Margie was born in Merced, CA on June 30, 1928. She graduated from Nampa High School in 1946. After high school Margie worked at Montgomery Ward. Margie once said she never wanted red-headed babies nor to marry a farmer. Margie met Lawrance A. Lowber at a dance and the city girl married the auburn-haired farmer on October 10, 1948. They were married almost 60 years until Larry's death in 2007. They had a wonderful life together. She was an active member of the Nampa Church of the Brethren for over 70 years.
Margie took pride in being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. They raised four children and were actively involved with their grandchildren. Family always came first. Margie was an accomplished seamstress and later expanded her talents to all types of crafting. Margie was in charge of the crafts at the church bazaar for numerous years. She was an extraordinary homemaker and became famous for her excellent pie baking skills. A fluffier crust could not be found. Margie canned over 200 quarts a year from her garden which included green beans, beets, jam, to all types of fruit each year. Freezer corn was also a family favorite. She passed that skill and her tips down to her family. During harvest season Margie fed crews of men their mid-day and evening meals as needed. Margie was part of the "Pastabilities Team" making egg noodles for the church bazaar through age 89. She was a hard worker and always did what was needed with love.
Later in life, Margie and Larry traveled extensively around the country in their RV, loved playing cards with friends, enjoying time at Camp Stover in New Meadows, and were so proud of the life they had built. Margie will be remembered for being a strong and independent woman and loved deeply. She always assured you that she Loved You More!
Over the last 4 years Margie dealt with Alzheimer's disease. The family committed to try to keep Margie at home and insure her safety and care. That would not have been possible without the loving caregivers who helped the family provide that care. A very special thank you goes to Janie Kauffman, Debra Buxton, Tessie Langford and Nona Smith whose dedicated love and care allowed Margie to stay in the comfort of her home. The only event that surpassed "all other events" was Margie's Friday afternoon hair appointment. A special thank you goes to Marilyn Edwards for keeping Margie beautiful over the last 50+ years. The family would also like to thank Treasure Valley Hospice for the professional and loving care they provided to both Margie and her family during the last few weeks.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Ann Yates, her brother LeRoy (Sonny) Yates and her beloved husband Lawrance Lowber. Margie is survived by her children Gary (Trish) Lowber, Danny Lowber, Patricia (Bob) Williams and Timothy (Debbie) Lowber. She is also survived by her sister Darlene (Skip) Howard and sister-in-law Joan Yates; and 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margie will be laid to rest with her husband at a family service held at Cloverdale & Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time when deemed safe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nampa Church of the Brethren. Condolences for the family may be offered online at Alsips Funeral Chapel (https://www.alsippersons.com/).
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 13, 2020.