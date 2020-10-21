Marguerite Opal HuffmanJanuary 18, 1938 - October 13, 2020Marguerite Opal (Wenzel) Huffman was born 18 Jan 1938 in Evanston Wyo.Her father was Samuel Edwin Wenzel, her mother was Isabel (Sessions) Wenzel. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.She and her family moved to Fruitland Idaho in 1950 and graduated from Fruitland High School in 1956.She married Melvin Dean Huffman 28 Nov 1958 in Payette Idaho. They lived in the towns of Payette, Homedale and Caldwell Idaho. They had 3 children, Steven (Susan) Aptos, CA, Scott Hailey ID, and Ellen (Dee) Cascade ID.Marguerite worked 14 years for the US Postal Service as a rural route carrier. She loved her customers on that route and felt like they were all part of her family.Marguerite enjoyed playing the piano, and for 10 years, she volunteered as the LDS church organist.She supported 3 generations of Caldwell High School girls sporting events and was a regular fixture at those games.Dean and Marguerite have 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to Dean and their children, Marguerite is survived by 2 sisters, Esther (Charles) MO, and Claudia (Kent) TX.Services will be held 23 Oct 2020 at 1:00pm at the Lower Boise Cemetery in Parma, ID.