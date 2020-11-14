1/1
Maria A. Bustillos
May 14, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Maria A. Bustillos, 77, of Wilder, Idaho, returned to our heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Maria was born on May 14, 1943 in Guanajuato, Mexico to Galo T. Rodriguez and Maria de Jesus Gonzalez. Maria moved to the United States with her family in 1946 at the age of three. Maria was the third child of eleven children born to Galo and Maria. On December 8, 1958, Maria married Jose G. Bustillos and with their union, four children were born: Leticia Lorta (d. 2018), Rosa M. (Leobardo) Sandoval, Maria G. (Scott) Marez and Jose R. (Kenna) Bustillos. Maria worked at Simplot's Caldwell plant as a shift lead for 35 years after working in the agricultural fields with her husband, Jose.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents; husband; four siblings; daughter; and grandson.
Maria had many passions including cooking for her family and enjoyed gatherings at her home, spending holidays with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchild. Maria also enjoyed gardening, embroidery, crocheting, spending time with her best friend, Oliva Nelson and watching her Novellas. Our mother will be truly missed by everyone in her extended family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 15th at 1:00 P.M. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 27 E. Owyhee Avenue in Homedale, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00 P.M. A graveside committal will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:00 A.M. at Wilder Cemetery. We would like to thank everyone with connections to our mother and appreciate the love and support given during this time. Condolences may be left for Maria's family at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
