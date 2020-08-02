Maria Margarita De La Garza
July 20, 1030 - July 24, 2020
Maria Margarita De La Garza, age 90, passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of July 24, 2020 of natural causes. Margarita was born in San Juanito, Texas on July 20, 1930 to Genaro & Eloisa Hernandez. She was the oldest of 12 children. 9 preceded her death.
Margarita was married to Raul De La Garza in 1954. 11 children were born from this union. Being the oldest of 12 children Margarita helped raise her younger siblings who considered her a second mom. She was dedicated to her parents, brothers, and sisters until her marriage. Once married she had a family of her own which she dedicated her life to. She taught her family the importance of Christian values and love toward your fellow man. She was the constant worker, promoter of education and most importantly loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her siblings as well as her nieces and nephews. She cherished the time with them and was always concerned for their well-being.
Margarita enjoyed laughing and had a great sense of humor. She loved to sew, crochet and work in her yard and floral gardens. She had an incredible ability to recall information and this gave the family an oral history that will be treasured for generations.
Margarita leaves to cherish her loving memory: Arnoldo & Jennifer De La Garza, Herlinda & Alfonso Bedolla, Rafael De La Garza, Elvira & Cornelio Garcia, Odilia & Luis Avina, and Raul & Olga De La Garza, Lisa Limon, and Karen De La Garza; 20 grandchildren Anthony Beau De La Garza, Criselda De La Garza, Claribell Bedolla, Dahvidah Almendra Bedolla, Alfonso Bedolla Jr, Jacob Justice De La Garza, Ariel De La Garza, Reba Nicole Davis, Katie De La Garza, Jessenia De La Garza, Noah A. G. Martinez, Samuel Garcia, Genaro Garcia, Luis Gabriel Avina Jr, Andreo Armando Avina, Jessica Alexandria Avina, Raul De La Garza III, Lidia Estefany De La Garza, Olga Sofia De La Garza; and 22 great grandchildren; Sister Nabora Vazquez, and brother Camerino Hernandez and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Margarita was preceded in death by her parents, Genaro & Eloisa Hernandez; her husband Raul De La Garza; brothers Felix, Catarino, Rumaldo, Felipe, Fidel and Jose Fidel Hernandez; sisters Nemorita Hernandez, Rosenda Gonzalez and Carlota Salinas; Sons Armando, Rolando, Ovidio, Abel and Arturo De La Garza.
Margarita will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Raul De La Garza in South Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel