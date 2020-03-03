Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300

Maria Salas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Salas Obituary
Maria Salas, 16, of Melba, passed away February 26, 2020 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, at the Melba High School Commons, in Melba with a viewing from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, March 5, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 504 Randolph St. in Melba. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -