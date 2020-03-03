|
Maria Salas, 16, of Melba, passed away February 26, 2020 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, at the Melba High School Commons, in Melba with a viewing from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, March 5, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 504 Randolph St. in Melba. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020