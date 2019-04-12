Marian Gorringe

January 14, 1931 - April 1, 2019

Marian was born on January 14, 1931, to Ed Gorringe and Marian Sagers Gorringe, in the front bedroom of her aunt and uncle's house in Oakley, Idaho. Marian was a woman of many talents and qualities. She was not only an entrepreneur, but her family-oriented character carried over to her business associates and she loved by all. She is survived by four children, Wayne Severson, Marlene Mohr, Gail Eskew, and Kenny G. Hoke. She is predeceased by her two older brothers, Hazan and Herman Bedke; a younger sister, Josephine Gorringe; her parents; her two sons, Larry and Rance Severson; one Hoke great-grandchild; and her husband, K.W. Hoke. Graveside services will he held at the Middleton Cemetary, at 2:00 p.m., on April 13, 2019. A meal will be provided after the services at the Church of the Latter Day Saints located at 18486 Middleton Road, in Caldwell.