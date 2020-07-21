1/
Marie Puckett- Strawn
Marie Puckett- Strawn
July 22, 1928 - July 14, 2020
Maire was born Marie Angelina Tomasello on July 22, 1928 to Philip and Anna Tomasello in San Jose California.
She passed away on July 14, 2020 and She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers.
She moved to Idaho in 1969 with her husband George Puckett to the Sunny Slope Area where they bought a farm. She worked at the Symms Fruit Packing Plant from 1969 to 1986. Her husband George passed away in 1985 and she remarried Arnold Strawn in 1988 who passed away in 2018.
She is survived by a daughter Jo Ann Trumbull, her sons Darren Trumbull and Dustin Trumbull and their children.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
