Marie Wade
June 29, 1927 - Novemeber 9, 2020
Marie Wade, 93, of Nampa Idaho passed away surrounded by family on November 9th, 2020 in Nampa. Maries Wade was born on June 29th, 1927 to Keith Ridgway and Edith Raymond. She went to school in Oregon and Idaho.
Marie Ridgway married James B. Wade (Pete) on August 24th, 1943 in Nampa Idaho. They had a daughter, Linda Wade, son James Wade and spouse Maggie Wade, daughter Shirley and spouse Lonnie Edison, son Trent Wade, son Robert Wade and spouse Donna Wade, daughter Kathy Ryals and spouse Gary Ryals, and son Ray Wade. They lived in Idaho, California, and moved to Oregon in 1956 till they moved back to Idaho in 1971 where she lived until she passed.
While raising her family in Oregon, she was a mother and also worked in the potatoes sheds for years. In Idaho after her spouse passed, she worked for South West District Health. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Wade (Pete), daughter Linda, son Trent, her parents Keith and Edith, and brother Harry Owen. She has several grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel 404 10th Ave S. Nampa, ID on Friday November 13, 2020 at 2:00PM. To send condolences or view Marie's online guestbook please visit: www.alsippersons.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
