Marilee Jean Wood
August 10, 1942 - October 11, 2019
Marilee Jean (Owen) Wood, 77, of Nampa passed away at home on October 11, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born August 10, 1942 to Woody Owen and Jean (Stinson) Owen. She graduated from Nampa High School in 1960.
Marilee is survived by her three daughters: Tina Wood, Jina Tucker (Sim) and Linda Wood of Nampa, her granddaughters, Jennifer (Shawn) Moylan of Nampa, Camille Thomas (AJ) of Kuna and Linda Wood of Nampa; four grandsons, Koby Tackett (Rhea) of Hawaii, Kaleb Tackett (fiancée Stephanie) of Nampa and Emmett, Kyler Cowan and Kaden Cowan of Nampa; 3 great granddaughters Nakiah, Adalyn and Brielle; one great grandson, John; multiple nieces and nephews, many friends and helpful neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, aunts, uncles and siblings.
Marilee had a servant lead heart and was the best Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and treasured friend to many. She will be missed greatly by all that she touched lives of.
A service in honor of Marilee will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel with a celebration potluck reception to follow at the Nampa Elks Lodge. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Columbia High School Wrestling or Victory Charter High School Athletics as she was an avid supporter of both, where her grandsons and great granddaughters attended.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019