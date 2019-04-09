Marilou Portenier

September 22, 1930 - March 29, 2019

Marilou, 88, of Caldwell, passed away on March 29, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Marilou was born in Caldwell, Idaho on September 22, 1930 to Jake and Alice Ritter. She spent much of her childhood in the orchards of Sunnyslope. As a teenager, she became a student at Gem State Adventist Academy. This is where she met the love of her life, John. They were married on August 4, 1948. They went on to have two sons, Gary and Richard followed by grandchildren Lori, Dennis, Katie and Carrie, great-grandchildren Ashley, Kimberly, Brady, Ritter, Courage and Lucia and great-great- grandchildren Lincoln and Landon.

Family meant everything to Marilou and her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Many happy memories were made over home cooked dinners, vacations to the Oregon Coast and shopping excursions with her granddaughters. She was an intellect and enjoyed hobbies such as reading, crossword puzzles and doing online research to discover the value of the treasures she found at thrift stores.

John and she celebrated an impressive seventy years of marriage this past summer. She was an angel in disguise giving unconditional love to friends and family alike expecting nothing in return. She was simply the best…

A memorial will be held in her honor at the Caldwell Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2106 E Linden St, Caldwell, ID 83605 on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00 pm. Memories can be shared of Marilou at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary