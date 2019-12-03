|
Marilyn Ruth Dollinger
December 28, 1930 - November 30, 2019
Marilyn Dollinger, age 88 of Nampa, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
She was born to the late Harold and Alberta Murphy on December 28, 1930 in Loma Linda, California. After graduating from La Sierra University she went on to teach first grade at Loma Linda Elementary School. In 1952 Marilyn married the late Armand L. Dollinger and worked as a social worker for Los Angeles County while he completed medical school.
After relocating to Idaho in the early 1970's, she became a therapist at the Idaho State School and Hospital, where she pursued her passion for helping children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alberta Murphy, her brother, Robert Murphy, and Armand Dollinger.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Buras (Tony), Robert Dollinger (Jo), Elizabeth McGavran (John), Rebecca Worley (Mark), and Bradley Dollinger, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019