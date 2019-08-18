|
|
Marilyn Louise Hills
June 19, 1929 - June 23, 2019
Our dear sweet Marilyn Louise Hills went peacefully to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, in her Nampa, ID home of 29 years, surrounded by her immediate family, on June 23, 2019. The family had just celebrated her 90th birthday. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Marilyn was born on June 19, 1929 in Hoquiam, WA to Leck and Laura Winter. Her father passed away while she was still an infant and her mother passed when she was 7. She was blessed through adoption by Mother Grace and Daddy John Cavender. Marilyn attended elementary school in both Hoquiam and Redmond, OR. She graduated from Eldorado High School in Placerville, CA after several moves with the Cavenders. She attended Northwest Nazarene College from 1948-50, where she met the love of her life, Ken Hills. The two married on October 7, 1950 and have five children. Randy Hills of Lusk, WY, Rich Hills (Heather) of San Diego, Laurie Simon (Craig) of Boise, Rob (Jennifer Allen) of New York City and Linda Swaim (Ken) of Nampa. Her children were the joy of her life. She spent 25 years as a homemaker and stay-at-home mother, serving as taxi driver and #1 cheerleader for the kids in all of their activities and events. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher, church choir member, and in many other capacities as needed. Marilyn was also known for being a special friend to many in her own quiet and reserved way, doing many needed and sweet things for others. She also played whatever role was needed in loving and caring for her 10 grandchildren and was their cheerleader at as many of their activities as was possible. She continued this role with her 9 great grandchildren, a number that continues to grow. Marilyn supported her dear husband through several moves from Nampa to Boise, to Laramie, to Eugene, to San Diego and home again to Nampa for his education, career and retirement. While in Eugene, OR she served as a Records Clerk at Good Samaritan Retirement Home and for 10 years as an Office Manager in the Education Department at Point Loma Nazarene College. When back in Nampa she took care of Mother Grace for her final years of life. She also was an active member of the Women's Bible Study at College Church of the Nazarene and was a vital part of the Grace Notes Choir. As a member of the choir not only did she sing, but she was a strong support and right hand helper to Ken, who directs the choir. Marilyn loved being with family and friends. She never wanted the spotlight but just dearly loved being in the presence of those she knew and loved the most. It made her happy to visit, give rides, bring food, send cards and give gifts for all occasions. She enjoyed playing cards, watching Hallmark movies, attending sporting events or watching them on TV and live theatre.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her adoptive parents, her brothers Raymond, Norman, and Joe Winter, sisters Virginia Persons and Genevieve Vines, and granddaughter Kendra Lundergan. She is survived by her husband, her children and her many grand and great-grandchildren from Nampa, Boise, La Grande, San Diego and New York. Also, by many dear nieces, nephews and cousins on both her side of the family and that of Hills side. Wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, Marilyn you are missed by all!
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Ken and Marilyn Hills Scholarship Fund at Northwest Nazarene University, 623 So. University Blvd., Nampa, ID 83686.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019