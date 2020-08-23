1/1
Marilyn Hultz
1943 - 2020
Marilyn F. Hultz
January 21, 1943 - August 17, 2020
Marilyn F. Hultz, 77 of Caldwell, passed away at her home on Monday, August 17, 2020 of natural causes. Marilyn was born January 21, 1943 to Harold and Sadie Hultz and grew up on the family farm near Notus. She attended Notus Schools and later graduated from the College of Idaho majoring in biology. After graduation, she did her internship as a lab technician in Washington D.C. and followed with work in Denver. She later went to work at Caldwell Memorial Hospital where she worked until her retirement. She was a farm girl at heart and grew up hoeing beets, taking care of livestock and all the things a farm girl does. Her love of animals continued throughout life as she always had her precious dogs and cats. She was faithful for 37 years volunteering for the Caldwell Night Rodeo where she took tickets. She was also a dyed-in-purple "Yote" and especially enjoyed the reinstitution of the football program.
She is survived by her brother Bob; her niece Kerry and nephew Mike, along with their spouses and children. In lieu of flowers, we request that any memorials be made to the West Canyon Humane Society or the College of Idaho Athletic Association.
A graveside inurnment service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
