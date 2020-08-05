1/1
Marilyn Pannell
1933 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Pannell
Marilyn Jean Pannell, 87, of Nampa passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at a local care center. She was born July 22, 1933 to parents Cecil Earnest Rand and Susan Marie Palankas Rand in Crestline-Crawford, Ohio and moved to Phoenix, Arizona at a young age due to her father's severe arthritis. She met Glen Pannell in high school and after graduating married him against her mom's will. They had three sons: Dennis, Don and Ernie. Marilyn always wanted to have a daughter, but was stuck with all boys.
Glen and Marilyn never liked Arizona. In 1969 moved to the Middleton area where they lived for almost 30 years. Marilyn had many grandkids that loved her very much. They shared many precious moments together and lots of laughs.
Marilyn loved crafts. She sewed, crocheted, decorated cakes, made nerf footballs, entered several items in the Boise State Fair-winning many blue ribbons. She opened El Sombrero restaurant in Middleton in the early 1980's. She sold it years later and opened El Rinconcito restaurant in Nampa.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving and truly loved church.
The family would like to thank all of her friends that called her and visited her at the Orchards. Every call and every visit really cheered her up. A special thank you to the staff at the Orchards care center. She truly did enjoy all of you. The love and care you showed her, and us, was truly appreciated.
Graveside services will be held at 10 AM, FRIDAY, August 7, at Canyon Hill Cemetery, 2024 N Illinois Ave in Caldwell. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, WEDNESDAY, August 5, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa and again on Friday, at the cemetery, from 9 to 10 AM prior to the services. Visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com to express condolences. 208-467-7300.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
AUG
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
