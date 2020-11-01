Marilyn Stansfield Hereford (nee LaCombe)

December 05, 1927 - October 16, 2020

Marilyn Lorraine Inez died peacefully at her residence in Eagle, Idaho at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by husbands Joseph Hille Stansfield in 1991, and Herman Hereford in 2002. Marilyn is survived by her children, Becky Rowell of Middleton, Idaho and Dennis Stansfield, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and grandchildren, Jennifer Rowell Dike, Stephanie Rowell, Jonathan Stansfield, Michael Rowell, and Caitlin Stansfield, as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was born in St. Maries, Idaho to Albert LaCombe and Amanda Huseby. Marilyn's mother died when she was 3 of tuberculosis and she was raised by her oldest sister, Margaret and her husband Al Legard. She graduated from Wardner-Kellog High School in 1946.

She married Joseph Hille Stansfield in 1947 whom she met on a blind date. The couple made their home in Coulee Dam, Washington as well as Cobalt and Salmon, Idaho. Over the next few years, the couple welcomed two children into their home and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah while Joe pursued his career in the mining industry. Marilyn was ever the hostess and they entertained regularly and made many friends over the years. Marilyn served as the Humboldt County Librarian in McDermitt, Nevada for many years and hosted story hours for the children of the McDermitt area.

After Joe's retirement from the McDermitt Mercury Mine, they made their home in Spokane, Washington to be near family and enjoyed traveling to visit friends and relatives and having adventures.

After the death of her husband Joe, Marilyn moved back to McDermitt, Nevada, and married Herman Hereford. They enjoyed ten years of picnics, fishing and photographing wildflowers in the mountains near McDermitt. They eventually moved to Nampa, Idaho.

Marilyn loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, and was a highly skilled and prolific knitter. She was generous with her time and volunteered for years at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Nativity and was a talented floral designer. A devoted grandmother, she was known to offer her great-grandchildren a pretend quarter when they held the door open for her. She always had something nice to say, enjoyed doing the daily crossword puzzle, attending family get-togethers, and tending to her plants and flowers.

A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the spring. Information will be sent to family and friends in the coming weeks. In remembrance, donations may be made in her name to the Church of the Holy Nativity, 828 W. Cherry Lane. Meridian, ID 83642





