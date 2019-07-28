|
Marion Claudine (Greif) Kalbus
1919 - 2019
Marion Claudine (Greif) Kalbus passed away on July 18, 2019. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a gala party and family reunion being the last of her generation.
Marion was born June 30, 1919 in Moscow, ID to Carl Anthony Greif and Hazel Annette Osborne Greif. She is preceded in death by her four sisters and two brothers. Marion was raised on the family farm near Uniontown, WA, attended Saint Boniface High School and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1941. She married James Willard (Jim) Kalbus in 1941 but their honeymoon was interrupted by World War II after which they moved to Nampa, ID.
She was a loving mother to three children: Jay Carl Kalbus, Cypress, TX; Mary Jane Kalbus Bedegi, Pleasant Hill, CA; and Richard Jerome (Rich) Kalbus, Boise, ID. She also has three grandchildren; Jonathan Daniel (Jon) Kalbus, Eva Petrine Bedegi, and Peter Anthony Bedegi, and three great-grandchildren.
Marion lived in McCall, ID briefly before returning to Nampa and then moving to Meridian, ID after her 90th birthday.
Marion was always busy volunteering, cooking, entertaining, sewing, antiquing, house remodeling and gardening. She volunteered for the Red Cross, Mercy Hospital and St. Paul's School while supporting Jim's work running Kalbus Office Supply. She was determined, known to stretch-a-dollar and usually dashing to the next activity.
Bridge was always one of her passions as was golf and ice cream. She was an active member of the Catholic Church in Nampa and McCall. One of her lifetime achievements was a hole-in-one at Broadmore Country Club.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, Catholic Charities or the Idaho Youth Ranch.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel
