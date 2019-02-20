Marjean Ann Hanks

Marjean Ann Hanks passed away February 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in Nampa, Idaho. Marjean was born to DeWayne and Florence Bloxham on March 27, 1941 in Arimo, Idaho. She was the 6th of seven children. Arimo was home until moving to Nampa at the age of 15. There she attended Nampa High School and met David Lincoln Hanks. They were married on May 8, 1958 in Nampa, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After living in Texas and Washington for David's military service, they returned and purchased a farm on Northside Boulevard in 1963. In 2001 they built their dream home on the Hanks farm a mile north. The yard and flowers were her pride and joy. She and David spent countless hours working to beautify their yard and flower gardens for all to enjoy.

After the children were in school, Marjean worked within the Vallivue School District and later for Dr. George Keller. But her real career was her family.

Marjean belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings. She always saw what others needed and then worked to see that those needs were met.

Her first priority was always her family but sports, especially baseball, was a close second. She was an extraordinary seamstress and she loved her flowers. Marjean enjoyed quick trips and planning family get togethers.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Davide Lincoln Hanks; their children: Teri (Rocky) Whitmore, Jeanette Perez, Richard (Teri) Hanks, Sheryl (Mark) Fullmer, Cari Michelle (Rick) Zabel; her siblings: Eloise Olson, Terrell Bloxham and Gayla Hoppins. David and Marjean have 20 grandchildren and 28 ½ great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister Yvonne Bloxham; and two brothers, Dee and Charlie Bloxham.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 18463 Northside Blvd in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa and again at the Church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services.