Marjorie Ann Gillaspy, 82, of Caldwell, died, March 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine in Meridian. Burial will follow at the Wilder Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome at Perry and Patty's home after the burial. Remembrances may be left for Marj's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 2088885833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019