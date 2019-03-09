Home

Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Meridian Friends Church
1021 W. Pine
Meridian, ID
View Map
Marjorie Gillaspy Obituary
Marjorie Ann Gillaspy, 82, of Caldwell, died, March 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine in Meridian. Burial will follow at the Wilder Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome at Perry and Patty's home after the burial. Remembrances may be left for Marj's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 2088885833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019
