Mark Leonard Hadzor
April 26, 1958 - August 24, 2019
Mark Leonard Hadzor of Boise, Idaho passed away at home on August 24, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born on April 26, 1958 to Ruth and Leonard Hadzor in Butte, Montana. He grew up in Boise's East End graduating from Boise High School in 1977. He pursued his education at Boise State University until his love of the Idaho forests, rivers and mountains sent him to work for The Boise Hot Shots as a courageous Firefighter.
Mark met the love of his life Melinda Osborn in 1979 and their marriage lasted 25yrs. They were blessed with a beautiful Daughter, Ashley Marie on Dec. 28, 1989. Mark proudly worked for Micron Technology for 17yrs.
He then worked for NFIC as a National Fire Dispatcher in the Fire Center which he retired from.
Mark loved his family deeply and his friends unconditionally. He was a simple Guy enjoying walks in the foothills, North end, and Downtown. He talked to everyone he passed and petted or walked every family or neighbor's dog he could. He was always there to lend a helping hand.
Mark is survived by his Daughter, Ashley Hadzor; his Mom, Ruth Hadzor; and his five siblings Bill & Lynne, Bob & Lat, Tom & Jennifer Hadzor, Lynn & Jim Kimmel and his Twin Sister Mary Ann & Bruce Murdoch. He is also survived by many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends who loved his wonderful sense of humor, wit, and kindness.
A private Family service was held Saturday August 31, 2019, and a Celebration of Life will be held for all his family and friends at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019