Mark Joe Torrey

October 24, 1941 - February 16, 2019

Mark Joe Torrey was born October 24, 1941 in Caldwell, Idaho to Joy and Marjorie Torrey. Mark attended Caldwell schools and the College of Idaho. At the age of fifteen, Mark was seriously injured in an accident that took his sight and his left hand. Yet, he did not let this injury define his life. Mark moved to Seattle, WA to pursue opportunities offered by the Washington State Services for the blind. He owned an operated a successful restaurant, Mark's Place, in the King County Courthouse for many years

In 1968 Mark married Susan Blackmore. She passed away in 1969. Mark married Janet Scott in 1975. Janet passed away in 1984. In August of 1985, Mark married his soulmate, Dianne Merrell. They enjoyed life to the fullest until her death in 2000. Mark eagerly welcomed Dianne's three children into his life. Mark married Audrey Cyr in 2005 and together they moved from the Seattle area to Minnesota to be near Audrey's family for additional support.

Mark passed away at St. Marie's Hospital in Rochester, MN. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry, and wives, Susan, Janet, and Dianne.

Mark is survived by his wife Audrey of Owatonna, MN, brothers Ed (Pat) Torrey of Wilder and Bob (Tammy) Torrey of Caldwell, sister-in-law Marcia Torrey of Portland, OR, his children Richard (Lori) Merrell of VA, Christine (Dale) Rawson of Nampa, Gloria (Brett) Krommenhoek of Nampa, John (Rhonda) Hofmaster of MN, grandchildren Gary, Nikki, Jeff and Jared, and great grandchildren Kiersten, Kyla, Forrest, and William.

A memorial service to honor Mark's life will take place Saturday, April 13, 1pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Nampa, Idaho. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary