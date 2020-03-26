Home

Marlen Beverlin


1941 - 2020
Marlen Beverlin Obituary
Marlen Mae Beverlin
May 14, 1941 - March 23, 2020
Marlene Mae Beverlin, age 78, a resident of Nampa, passed away March 23, 2020. Marlene was born May 14, 1941 in Ontario, Oregon to Eileen and Harry Mayo. Marlene grew up in Vale, Oregon. She was married twice and had four children, Theresa, Thomas, John, and Lisa.
Marlene enjoyed spending her time gardening, needle work (cross-stitch), yard work, and spending time being a homemaker. Marlene loved her dog Daisy and spent time in her Baptist faith.
Marlene is survived by her children Thomas and Angela LaRue (Dohr, Michigan), John and Tammy LaRue (Nampa, Idaho) Lisa LaRue (Caldwell, Idaho) and Theresa Froman (Vale, Oregon). Her siblings Grant and Sandy Mayo, Jeannie and Leroy Weatherby, Bruce and Irene Mayo. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchildren.
Marlene is preceded in death by two spouses, one brother, one sister, and one grandchild.
A Celebration of Life for Marlene will be announced later.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020
