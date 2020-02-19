|
|
Marlene Pergande
Mom/Nonnie,
You will always be everything to us. All of your children and grandchildren cherish every moment we were blessed to spend with you. Losing you hurts and we miss you so much. We long to talk with you again. You're so amazing! Your life defined what it truly means to live and serve others above yourself. The sacrifices you made for us over the years are unmatched. Your constant prayers, unwavering faith and willingness to drop everything at a moment's notice to be there for us are impossible to put into words. Mom, we know you are in Heaven and that should ease our pain, but it doesn't. It can't for now, because life isn't the same without you. So, to honor you we will all strive to be better, to uphold our family values and beliefs you instilled in us. We will try and live more like you lived. You were the heartbeat of this whole family. Rest in peace, Mommy. Marlene Kay Pergande was born in Marion County, Indiana, June 14, 1945. She spent her early years at The Boise Children's Home with her brother Kenneth Lee. They were adopted by Richard L. and Margaret V. Deal when Marlene was thirteen years old. Her younger adopted sister Laura joined soon after. Preceded in death by Richard Deal, Kenneth Deal, Husbands Nick Lyon, Les Pergande, her beloved aunt Florence Conant. Survived by her children; Rick and Holly Pergande, Scott and Ruth Pergande, Heidi and Frank Martini, Francie and Bill Bevill, Mother Maragret Deal, sister Laura and Dave Neidert, brother Thom Wade. Grandchildren; Riley and Lauren Bevill, Nick, Mandi, Kira, Jae, Alexa, Aaron, Gabriela, Olivia and Juwan Jefferson, Tori, Sofia,Faith, Aliyah, Fisher, and Jaxon. Great Grandson Landon. Funeral service will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home Saturday February 22nd at 3:00 p.m. 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd. Boise, Idaho 83713. In her memory we ask that you all take a moment to pray for someone dear to you, or to strive to always be kind. Kindness, compassion and family were so dear to her heart.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020