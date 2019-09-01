Home

Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cloverdale Memorial Park
1200 N. Cloverdale Rd.
Boise, ID
Marlon Tully-Holste

Marlon Tully-Holste Obituary
Marlon F. Tully-Holste, 72, of Caldwell, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 6th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian. Graveside services will follow 11:00 AM at Cloverdale Memorial Park, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd. in Boise. To leave remembrance for the family and to read the obituary please visit www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. 208-888-5833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
