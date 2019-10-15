|
Marlys Rae Cutshall
October 5, 1946 - October 11, 2019
Heaven opened up on October 11, 2019 and welcomed a beautiful soul Marlys Rae Cutshall to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born on October 5, 1946 to Del and Madeline Hobza in Nampa, Idaho. After graduating from Nampa High School in 1964she married Max Norquist. This union produced her beautiful daughters Jill Marie and Kimberley Rae. Marlys spent her entire life being a servant to others, particularly in the medical field. She honed her skills in the Nursing program at Boise State. She proudly graduated as an LPN and would work at Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Hospital.
Marlys chose to stay at home and raise her daughters. She enjoyed participating in all aspects of their lives including school activities, 4H, sports and civic organizations. Marlys never missed an opportunity to help out and was always there to cheer her girls on. She loved to be involved in everything she could concerning her girls.
After 14 years Marlys made the decision to re-enter the work force at Saltzer Medical Clinic. She devoted her time to others, especially at the First Church of the Nazarene Care House, which became her passion. At mid-point in her life, she met and married her true love and best friend Dick Cutshall on May 24, 1997. They spent 21 glorious years sharing their life together. They enjoyed many trips together. They enjoyed many trips together to such places as; Branson, Missouri, Oregon Coast, New York and Phoenix area, particularly for Major League training.
Marlys and Dick enjoyed Southern Gospel Music and attended many concerts, especially when the Liberty Quartet was performing. Sisters Promise from Caldwell, ID was one of her favorite groups.
Marlys is survived by her loving husband, Richard Cutshall; Daughters, Jill Norquist, Nampa and Kim & Rick Vetere, Larchmont, NY; Stepdaughters, Angela & Frank Wolfkiel, Nampa and Amy & Bob Giesler, Eagle; two beautiful granddaughters, Samantha and Jessica Vetere, Larchmont, NY; and a grandson, Mathew Wolfkiel, Nampa; her supportive brother, Gary Hobza, Boise and his family. Marlys was preceded in death by her parents Del & Madeline Hobza and Granddaughter, Ashley Marie Norquist. Marlys you will be forever missed.
The family would like to thank Graciela Miya for her loving care for Marlys over the past 4 years. Thank you to the Heron House where Marlys spent her last 7 months for their care and compassion. Many thanks to Complete Care for their support, guidance and care for the past 2 years for Marlys.
The family will greet loved ones and friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2 PM at the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. So. A private burial will precede the service at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, Nampa Care House Food Bank, 601 16th Ave. South, Nampa, Idaho 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019