Marna Lee Vickers
January 22, 1936 - May 24, 2020
Marna Lee Vickers, 84, of Parma, Idaho passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband of almost 64 years and her 11 children.
Marna Lee was born January 22, 1936 in Fairview, Utah. She had a loving family and was blessed with a wonderful mind and a beautiful heart. She moved with her family to Parma, Idaho when she was 17. She wanted to go back to Utah for her senior year of high school, so she lived with her grandma and grandpa Hartley during that year. She moved back to Parma after her senior year, and that is when she met the man who would become her eternal companion. She married Walter Keith Vickers in Parma on July 21, 1956. They spent the next 64 years raising a wonderful family and making beautiful memories.
Marna Lee loved people! She spent much of her life serving and caring for everyone she could, and never met anyone that she didn't call a friend. She enjoyed traveling and she and Keith enjoyed many trips to Hawaii, fishing in Alaska, and reunions with friends in Branson, Missouri. She loved attending the many sporting events, musical performances and other extracurricular acitivities of her children and grandchildren. Marna Lee was actively engaged in serving in her church in various callings and as a service missionary. She worked in the temple with her husband Keith Vickers, for about 14 years; after which they attended the temple faithfully every Wednesday, until her health no longer permitted her to go with him.
Marna Lee was deeply creative, using her talents to paint, draw, write poetry, and sew. She loved reading, doing Sudoku, and watching jeopardy and would beat anyone she played against.
Marna Lee was preceded in death by her mother and father Lewis Olen Mower and Clista Madge (Hartley) Mower; her brother Neil Olen Mower; and two grandchildren, Kylene Vickers and Kolton Hundersmarck. She is survived by her husband Walther Keith Vickers and her 11 children: Steve (Elaine) Vickers, Greg (Leah) Vickers, Teresa (Mark) Dougal, Marc (Deede) Vickers, Darren (Emily) Vickers, Stuart (Sherri) Vickers, Quinn (Karen) Vickers, Meredith (Aaron) Hundersmarck, Cecilie (Stan) Santini, Nicole Vickers, and Jessica Golder. She is also survived by her siblings: Keith Mower, Lana (Dwain) Deines, Derek (Pat) Mower, and Shelly (Bruce) Schaffer. Marna Lee was also blessed with 58 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, May 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located 307 E. Andrews in Parma, with a viewing from 9:00 to 10:15 AM prior to the services. Burial will follow the services in the Parma Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 27, 2020.