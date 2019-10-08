Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Marsha Granger


1951 - 2019
Marsha Granger Obituary
Marsha Granger
January 1, 1951 - October 5, 2019
Marsha Leslie Granger was born on January 1, 1951 and passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 5, 2019, with her husband at her side. Marsha was born to Paul and Alberta Williams in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As Navy "brats", Marsha and her older sister, Paula, spent their childhood in various locations, including: White Sands, New Mexico; San Diego, California; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and Fallbrook, California. Marsha was preceeded in death by all three and is reunited with them in Heaven. Marsha maintained an active role in Emmett and was well-known and loved by many throughout the community. Most notably Marsha was active as a parent and leader in Boy Scouting since 1981. She joined the Emmett Lions Club in 1994 where she served as the Secretary/Treasurer since 2004. Marsha also participated in various community organizations and projects. Those that knew Marsha appreciated her selflessness, hard work, and contributions to the community. Marsha is survived and sorely missed by her husband, Harry Granger, sons Jay Whitley (Tammy) and Trever Toler (Daria), daughter Pepper Toler, step-daughter Angela Moehnke (Doug), and numerous grandchildren/great-grandchildren. A celebration of Marsha's life will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Pastor Al Cinnamon will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmett Lions Club Sight and Hearing Project in care of Mike Kreiter 501 Peach St Emmett, ID 83617 or Potter Funeral Chapel P.O. Box 698 Emmett, Idaho 83617.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
