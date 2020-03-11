Home

Martha Mallory

Martha Mallory Obituary
Martha Mallory, 86, of Nampa, passed away Mon. March 9, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Sat. March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 607 W. Locust Lane in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 6-7:30 PM Fri. March 13 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa and again at the Church from 11-11:45 AM prior to the services. To read to obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
