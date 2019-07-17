Home

Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
Roy, ID
Martha Morrise

Martha Morrise Obituary
Martha Pettijohn Morrise
Martha Pettijohn Morrise, 90, passed away July 14, 2019 at her home in Roy, Utah. She was born and raised in Melba, Idaho, then earned a degree at BYU. She met her husband Jes in Seattle, and they raised five sons and a daughter in Roy. Martha was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and long-time member of the Utah State Poetry Society. Her love for the written word, especially poetry, gave her great joy and her poems have won critical acclaim, awards and publication on a number of national forums. Many of them are about her youthful years in Melba. She is survived by her husband; six children; a sister Dorothy Johnson of Pleasant Grove, Utah; brother Victor Pettijohn of North Bend, Oregon; and sister Ann Tomlinson of Nampa. Her funeral will be held Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. under the direction of the Myers Mortuary in Roy.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 17, 2019
