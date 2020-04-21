|
Martin Thomas Brown
10/19/1952 - 04/13/2020
Martin T. Brown, (Marty) age 67, passed away peacefully at home on April 13th with his wife Paula by his side, following a short battle with cancer.
Marty was born on October 19th,1952 in Boise, Idaho to Beverly Waitley Graves and Thomas Brown.
Marty was always a hard worker, with a very strong work ethic. He mowed lawns at a young age, worked as a busboy and had numerous paper routes. He started working for Peasley in 1968, then Silverwheel trucking company. He finally went longhaul for Peasley's, where he visited all lower 48 states. Later, wanting to stay home with his family, he would work locally for Consolidated Freightways and Roadway. He finally moved to Western Construction to finish his teamster retirement. After retirement he and Vic Noble, started their own business doing construction and remodeling. Marty was accomplished and proud of his career, where he made many lifelong friends. He said he was always proud that he had never been fired from a job.
Marty loved being outside, working in the yard, and the cold beer that came after. He was the neighborhood yard monitor. If a neighbor's yards needed mowed, he would take care of it.
Marty had many hobbies. He loved going to Casinos and playing in 21 tournaments. He played in Cribbage tournaments with his dad, brother Steve and daughter Shawna. He was an avid bowler, participating in numerous leagues, coaching kids, traveling to tournaments. Marty was involved in martial arts, which he also enjoyed with his children. A strong interest in UFOs, crop circles, and astronomy, drove him to get involved with MUFON for years as a certified investigator.
Marty's biggest love, besides his family and friends, was MUSIC. He listened to the full range of music, but was most passionate about rock n' roll. He loved going to concerts and hanging out in his garage listening to music loudly for hours…just ask the neighbors !! He shared his knowledge and the love of music with his children and grandchildren every chance he got. He wanted them all involved in music as much as possible. He always said "Music makes the world go round."
Marty's heart knew no bounds; he was a generous individual who loved everyone. He was passionate about his family and friends, always wanting everyone to have fun and be happy. Seems like no matter where he went, he knew somebody.
Marty's friends were so important to him; they were his second family. The group of guys he surrounded himself with during his school years remained close friends for life. The love he had for the Annual and the annual brothers cannot be put into words.
Marty is survived by his wife; Paula and his children Tom (Allison), Alisha, Shane, Shawna, Stacy (Jay). Grandchildren; Cody, David of Iowa. Taylor, Nicholas, Aidan, Calin, Conor, and Oliver, all of Boise, Idaho. Siblings; Sandy (Mike) Mitchell of Boise, and Vince Maruska of Florence,Or. Sister in law, Kitty Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marty is preceded in death by his Mom Beverly, Father Tom, Brother Steve, all of Boise, Idaho
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.
The family would like to send a special "Thank you" to Amy J, Merrill, Daniela, and Tami from St Lukes hospice, for the special care and dedication they gave him. A special thanks to the close friends and family who helped Marty through his final months.
A full obituary can be found on the Cloverdale website. www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020