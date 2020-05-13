Martina Echanis, 95, of Ontario, died Friday, May 8, 2020. A private family graveside will be held in the Sunset Cemetery in Ontario. A public celebration of her life will be held later this summer as restrictions are lifted. Celebration will be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 13, 2020.