Marvin H. Gilster
January 7, 1955 - July 14, 2019
Marvin H. Gilster, 64, of Nampa, passed away unexpectedly in Williston, No. Dakota on Sunday, July 14, 2019 where he was working at a family landscaping business. There will be a viewing and a time of visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171 on Tuesday evening, July 23 from 6:30 - 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 404 Nectarine St. in Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 21, 2019