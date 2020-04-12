|
|
Marvin Edward Goff
May 30, 1933 - April 1, 2020
Marvin Edward Goff went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020, after a short but painful illness from metastatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family when he died.
Ed was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was the eldest of 3 children born to Marvin and Alma Goff. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Masters in Business with an accounting emphasis and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1964.
Ed met his wife, Shirley, in Albuquerque, New Mexico 59 years ago. They were two peas in a pod and had a love for each other that never wavered. Ed moved his family to Boise, Idaho in 1965 where he worked for Boise Cascade as a Corporate Tax Accountant until his retirement in 1998.
He was an amazing dad to Christopher, Tracy, and Garret. He led by example with his kindness, gentle firmness, and generosity. He instilled a love of the great outdoors in his children by spending so much time with his family camping, fishing, backpacking and exploring National Parks. Many wonderful family memories were made in the 60's and 70's at Silver Creek Plunge, where he was able to camp one last time last June.
His grandchildren; Christian, Courtney, Nichole and Scott were lucky to have such an amazing grandfather. He was never too busy to play with them - games of tag being their favorite. He enriched their lives with his wisdom and love.
After his retirement Ed and Shirley were able to travel the United States visiting family and friends and pursuing Ed's love of genealogy. Many fun trips to New York were spent visiting and traveling with his sister Susan and her husband, Paul Hanchar. Ed and Shirley were also lucky to be blessed with a large group of friends for over 40 years. They enjoyed many years traveling with their friends exploring, eating, and laughing.
Ed also loved his sweet toy poodle, Lulu. She brought so much joy to his life! Anytime he sat she was snuggled in his lap. They were inseparable the last month of his life; she never left his side except to go out when he was too weak to take her.
During his last month Ed's concern was never for himself, but making his kids promise to take care of his wife. He leaves behind his wife Shirley; his son Garret Goff and wife Vickie, his daughter Tracy Goff, his grandchildren Christian, Courtney, Nichole, and Scott Goff, as well as his sister Susan and her husband Paul. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Alma, his brother Norman, and his son Christopher.
When Ed was asked by the hospice social worker if he had any regrets he said, "No. I've had a great life, a happy life, I wouldn't change anything."
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020