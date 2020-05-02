Marvin Wright
1929 - 2020
Marvin S Wright
May 15, 1929 - April 24, 2020
Marvin S Wright, 90, Boise, Idaho, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 from complications due to the Covid19. He was born in Los Angeles, CA to Marvin E Wright and Cecil M Jones.
He graduated from Boise High School in 1947 and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was an Idaho State Police Officer for 16 years. He worked at Boise Cascade and retired after 26 years.
He married Betty Shoemaker and they had a daughter, Tonya M Wright. He then married Joyce Bowers and they had two daughters, Tamara K Wright, Teleena F Wright and a son Marvin S Wright JR. He then married Sandy Koppes and they have had 38 wonderful years together, traveling by RV around the United States and often staying in Yuma, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin E Wright and Cecil M Jones; his children Tonya M Wright (Moffitt), Teleena F Wright (McCall) and Marvin S Wright, JR. His surviving family is his wife Sandy Koppes (Wright), and his daughter Tamara K Wright. His grandchildren Stephanie Wright (Mike Taylor), Peter Mccall, Christina McCall (Charles Martin), Tara Campagna Barron, Teddy J Campagna, Blake Blaser and ten Great Grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held toward the beginning of summer and will be announced in the paper.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 2, 2020.
