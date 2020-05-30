Mary Ann Seitz Hart
August 15, 1936 - May 20, 2020
Mary Ann's earthly life ended peacefully on May 20, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1936 in Denver, CO, the oldest of 8 children to Frances C. Hart and Mary Elizabeth Dunn "Betty". The growing family moved to Grants Pass, Oregon and then settled in Boise where she graduated from St. Teresa's Academy. She later attended college at Loretto Heights in Colorado before returning to Boise and marrying Robert Seitz in 1956. They were active members of Sacred Heart Church and had four children. Together, Mary Ann and Bob instilled a strong sense of independence and discernment between right and wrong in all four of their children. They divorced in 1969. After the divorce, Mary Ann began her distinguished career. She started working at the American Red Cross helping service members with family communications, travel arrangements, and connections upon returning home. She then moved on to Boise Independent School District, where she began working with senior citizens. Working out of the basement of a church in the north end, she was instrumental in beginning a senior program XYZ (eXtra Years of Zest), a part of Boise Community Schools. In 1977 she became Director of Aging for the City of Boise and the Executive Director of the non-profit Boise Council on Aging. Working closely with mayor Eardley, the board, and active seniors, the Dick Eardley Senior Center of Boise was built and furnished. The Center became an organization whose foundation was dedicated to bringing people, organizations, and new ideas together. Under Mary Ann's collaborative leadership, the board, staff, and other organizations developed programs which became models for other areas of the country. During her tenure at the Boise Council on Aging, Mary Ann was honored as an Idaho Statesman's Distinguished Citizen. She retired from her career in aging in 1986 to begin a new chapter of her life. She completed her college degree in communications, was active in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State University, worked for several different non-profit organizations to make a positive difference in the community, and began her involvement in Native American programs as well as a training program entitled Living in Process. As testament to her dedication in support of others, Mary Ann became a certified mediator. Her Living in Process cohorts remained a mutually supportive and active group for over 25 years. The family is grateful for their continued caring, including weekly conference calls even when Mary Ann's active participation was challenging.
Mary Ann was ahead of her time in many ways and wasn't deterred to pave the way on issues she held dear such as women's rights, diversity, and the environment. She was always exploring new ideas and wasn't afraid to speak her mind. She stood up for her beliefs even when it wasn't popular and meant swimming against the current. She had a passion for being an active member of her community while instilling that same passion in others. Mary Ann enjoyed the companionship of animals - supporting the retirement of her children's dogs, adopting her own, as well as caring for her kids' horses and dogs. She consistently opened her home to support others. She enjoyed going on extended road trips and adventures in her VW van which provided both transportation and lodging along the way.
Mary Ann is survived by her four children; Christine Seitz (Zane Howe), Robert Seitz Jr (Ester), Mary Tunison, and Elizabeth Espinoza (Israel); her siblings: Tom Hart (Rosemary), Tim Hart (Geri), Larry Hart, John Hart (Connie), Carol Hart; sister-in-law, Judy Hart; ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her children's father, Robert Seitz; sister, Kathryn Hopkins; brother, Jerry Hart, and son-in-law, Jeff Tunison.
Private services by invitation only will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church on Friday, June 5 beginning with the Recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. All are invited to attend the services via the live stream available through a link at https://www.stmarksboise.org/. Please visit St. Mark's website to review the current Mass protocols and if you would like an invitation to attend the services in person, contact Robert Tunison by email at rob.tunison@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in her name. Remembrances may be left on Mary Ann's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 30, 2020.