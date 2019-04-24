|
Mary Joy Bobbink
April 13, 1934 - April 17, 2019
Mary Joy Bobbink, born April 13, 1934, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on April 17, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lambertus Bobbink and Mary Maybelle (Murray) Bobbink, her sister Laurel (Bobbink) Nicolls, husbands Merlin Hamilton and Robert Bates, three grandchildren, and one nephew. Mary is survived by her five children Cyndi (Hamilton) Snyder, Merlynn Hamilton, Taralynn Bates, Lambert Bates, and Kimberly Bates, nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. As per Mary's wishes, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . The family would like to thank Dr. Chawla and his staff, and Horizon Home Health and Hospice for their expert care of our beloved mother/grandmother.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019