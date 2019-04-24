Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bobbink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bobbink


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Bobbink Obituary
Mary Joy Bobbink
April 13, 1934 - April 17, 2019
Mary Joy Bobbink, born April 13, 1934, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on April 17, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lambertus Bobbink and Mary Maybelle (Murray) Bobbink, her sister Laurel (Bobbink) Nicolls, husbands Merlin Hamilton and Robert Bates, three grandchildren, and one nephew. Mary is survived by her five children Cyndi (Hamilton) Snyder, Merlynn Hamilton, Taralynn Bates, Lambert Bates, and Kimberly Bates, nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. As per Mary's wishes, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . The family would like to thank Dr. Chawla and his staff, and Horizon Home Health and Hospice for their expert care of our beloved mother/grandmother.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now