Mary E. Brewer
December 17, 1933 - November 2, 2019
Mary Elizabeth Brewer, 85, Caldwell, Idaho passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Mary was born in Red Oak, Iowa to Lynn and Florence Houtchens. She grew up on the family farm and moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1954. She later married Victor Thomas Brewer on Oct. 13, 1956 and lived in Nampa, Idaho. In 1964 they moved to Lewiston where Victor worked as a pastor for the Church of God. They later returned to Caldwell to finish raising their four children and to continue their involvement in the local church.
She spent her career working for Amour and Co. where she later retired.
Mary enjoyed playing the piano in church services and would also volunteer to play in area retirement homes. She had a strong testimony of Christ the Savior and would express this through her beautiful music. She loved traditions and bringing family together with great food and celebrations. Her wonderful example and memories will be cherished for many years to come.
Preceding her in death were her husband Victor Thomas Brewer and daughter Vickie (Brewer) Wolf, her brothers Clifford, Robert and David and her parents Florence and Lynn Houtchens.
She is survived by her daughter Dixie Morgan (Byron) of Caldwell, daughter Debra Koch (Martin) of Caldwell and son Steve Brewer (Lisa) of Caldwell. Also included are six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She loved family, giving and the holiday seasons. In honoring her, the family will hold a celebration of life memorial this upcoming holiday season in lieu of a funeral service.
A graveside ceremony will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hillcrest Cemetery, Nampa, Idaho.
Memorial donations may be made to a local family in need this holiday season.
Arrangements are conducted by Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, Idaho. Friends can share a memory of Mary at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019