Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N. Meridian Rd.
Meridian, ID
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N. Meridian Rd.
Meridian, ID
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
101000 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
1922 - 2019
Mary Burns Obituary
Mary Jane Burns, 97, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian. The rosary will begin at 10:30 AM followed by the celebration of the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Committal services will be held at 2:00 PM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 101000 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise.
Mary was born in Manhattan, NY on January 9, 1922. She married John H. Burns on April 1, 1956.
She is survived by her husband, John H. Burns; children: Nancy Jane Bernhard, Marianne Burns and John F. Burns and his wife, Elaine; grandchildren: Megan Jane and Daniel John.
Remembrances may be left for Mary's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
