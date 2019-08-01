Home

Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID 833016762
(208) 733-4900
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID 833016762
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Caldwell, ID
Mary Cory


1925 - 2019
Mary Cory Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Lunsford Cory
May 21, 1925 - July 20. 2019
TWIN FALLS - Mary Elizabeth Lunsford Cory passed peacefully in her sleep at Bridgeview Estates on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was 94 years old. She was born in Danville, Kentucky to Clayton Samuel and Mattie Ray Tuggle Lunsford on May 21, 1925.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. August 5th at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, ID. A graveside service will be held on August 6th 1:30 pm at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, ID.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Visions, Inc. or the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
To leave condolences and read more about Mary please visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019
